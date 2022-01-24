Dollywood welcomes Maryville duo to Winter Music Series

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved Maryville duo who has made waves in Nashville has been welcomed to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa’s Winter Music Series.

The East Tennessee duo named The Young Fables is comprised of vocalist Laurel Wright and guitarist Wes Lunsford. The Dolly Parton fans said it was nice to come back to their home and play in the music series.

“We are huge Dolly fans, and we are from this area and I guess living in Nashville and being able to come back and do something special like this is really important to us,” Wright said. “A lot of our fan base is in East Tennessee, so it is really nice to come back home and play a show like this, so we are really honored to be here.”

When asked about their favorite songs to play, Lunsford answered with ‘Holdin On,’ and Wright said ‘House of the Lord,’ which is on their new record. However, they said if they had to pick a cover, it would be a Dolly song, which they play “in about every set.”

The Winter Music Series is ongoing and offers resort and non-resort guests performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 8:00 p.m. until Feb. 26. Although the experience will be held outdoors, it will be inside a climate-controlled tent on the resort’s front lawn.

The Young Fables can be seen from Feb. 17 through the 19.

Individual tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for Dollywood Season Passholders. Guests can also purchase meet & greet opportunities for an additional $20 per person.

For more information, visit the Winter Music Concert series website.

