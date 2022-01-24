Advertisement

Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say

St. Matthews Domino’s reopens after devastating 2019 fire
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.(tcw-wave)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot in the head in December.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the driver was delivering an order around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 13, when bullets hit her car.

Police say one of the bullets hit her head, but she was not seriously injured.

The driver told WRAL the bullet went through the car’s back window, through the headrest and into the bun she had in her hair.

Detectives believe the shots were fired from a dark sedan.

Authorities are looking for security camera footage from the area and time frame of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Student kills 1, wounds 3 in shooting at German university
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed