Feeling colder Tuesday with spotty snow showers for some

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing clouds and some spotty snow showers. All of us will feel that cooler air move in Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with spotty drizzle to flurries developing in the morning, when we drop to around 33 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy and cooler, as our next cold front arrives. This one is weak in terms of moisture but still brings us a big cool down by Wednesday. Tuesday’s high will be around 44 degrees, but it’ll feel about 5 degrees colder all day from the chilly wind. We could see a few flurries Tuesday morning, with spotty afternoon drizzle to snow showers in the higher elevations, then spotty snowfall continues Tuesday night. The best chance for those light snow showers is along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and in the Smoky Mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday we get back to sunny skies but only warms to around 37 degrees. We’ll start out in the teens Thursday morning with more sunshine, but warm up quickly to 47 degrees.

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us better coverage for rain to snow showers. Snow will likely only accumulate in those higher elevations. Highs drop back into the 30s Friday and Saturday.

Light to moderate snowfall Friday (WVLT)

We do look to dry out and warm up as we head into the first few days of February!

