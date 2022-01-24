First residential structure at new Knoxville stadium to be named after acclaimed artist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first residential structure at the new Knoxville stadium will be named “The Beauford Delaney Building” in honor of the internationally acclaimed artist whose original childhood home stood one block from the site of the transformational project on the edge of the Old City.

Downtown Knoxville-based Partners Development will serve as the developer for the $45 million project.

The nine-story building, which will consist of 35-45 condos depending on the final layout, will include underground parking for residential units; restaurant, retail, and commercial space on the ground floor; and city-view units on the second and third floors.

The fourth floor will be an amenity floor with an outdoor platform deck to view all stadium events, as well as grilling areas, fire pits, and gathering spaces. The fourth floor also will contain fitness and business centers and a party room with a kitchen.

Views of home plate will be available for units on the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth floors.

The building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 to coincide with the Knoxville Smokies’ debut baseball season at the new stadium.

