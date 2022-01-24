Advertisement

First residential structure at new Knoxville stadium to be named after acclaimed artist

The first residential structure at the new Knoxville stadium will be named “The Beauford Delaney Building.”
The Beauford Delaney Building
The Beauford Delaney Building(Moxley Carmichael)
By Zach McBride
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first residential structure at the new Knoxville stadium will be named “The Beauford Delaney Building” in honor of the internationally acclaimed artist whose original childhood home stood one block from the site of the transformational project on the edge of the Old City.

Downtown Knoxville-based Partners Development will serve as the developer for the $45 million project.

The nine-story building, which will consist of 35-45 condos depending on the final layout, will include underground parking for residential units; restaurant, retail, and commercial space on the ground floor; and city-view units on the second and third floors.

The fourth floor will be an amenity floor with an outdoor platform deck to view all stadium events, as well as grilling areas, fire pits, and gathering spaces. The fourth floor also will contain fitness and business centers and a party room with a kitchen.

Views of home plate will be available for units on the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth floors.

The building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 to coincide with the Knoxville Smokies’ debut baseball season at the new stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Nice Monday
Nicest day of the week, ahead of two cold fronts
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County