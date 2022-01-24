Knoxville man arrested following robbery, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located and arrested one man following a robbery that occurred near Big Lots Saturday morning, officials said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, KPD officers responded to the Big Lots at 4825 Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the report, a man entered the story, imitated that he had a weapon and demanded money from cashiers. He allegedly told workers and witnesses that his mom had just died and he “had to do this.” Afterward, he reportedly fled the scene in an older green SUV.

Shortly after, KPD officers found security footage, identified the vehicle and sent the photos to all broadcast units. It was then located quickly near Hemphill Market on Holbrook Drive.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Harrison, 39, of Knoxville, was seen leaving the vehicle and taken into custody. He reportedly admitted to officers that he robbed the store to obtain money for narcotics. Officers found and confiscated presumed heroin from the vehicle, along with a silver spoon with burn marks.

Harrison was charged with robbery, drug charges and driving with a suspended license.

