Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire were called to an address on Dry Gap Pike in Powell for the report of a man injured after an ATV accident just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

After the first units arrived on the scene, crews had to call in more resources because the victim’s exact location was initially unknown, officials said.

Crews said after two hours of searching, both by ground and air, the victim and his ATV were located by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in a valley just off the ridgeline near Hurst Rd.

Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire said ground crews were able to arrive shortly after to render aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital.

