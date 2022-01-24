Advertisement

Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the...
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the presentation of his 1998-99 fall-winter ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on March 15, 1998.(Source: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73.

He died Sunday, his official Instagram account said. “May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said in a post that was all black with no image. It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs weren’t shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes. Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy. Bella Hadid, an American model, said “Nonononono,” followed by an image of a sad face, while American actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

