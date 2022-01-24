Advertisement

New Dollar General opens in Knoxville

The store, located at 1280 Dry Gap Pike, will operate under normal business hours.
Dollar General dedicating first hour of operations to senior shoppers
Dollar General(tcw-wflx)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Dollar General store has opened near Fountain City in Knoxville.

The store, located at 1280 Dry Gap Pike, will operate under regular business hours and host “new stylish, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Fruit and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salads and more will also be offered at the location. A news release said that approximately 20 of the top items typically sold in grocery stores would be carried.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Knoxville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, " said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Approximately six to 10 jobs will be made available. Following the opening of the new store, the corporate chain will donate 100 new books to nearby elementary schools due to their partnership with the Kellogg Company.

Interested candidates can apply for jobs on the DG careers website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Fountain City Park in North Knoxville
New playgrounds to be installed in three Knoxville parks
The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act passed in May of 2021...
Over $100 million in grants now available to organizations that assist Tenn. families