New Dollar General opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Dollar General store has opened near Fountain City in Knoxville.

The store, located at 1280 Dry Gap Pike, will operate under regular business hours and host “new stylish, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Fruit and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salads and more will also be offered at the location. A news release said that approximately 20 of the top items typically sold in grocery stores would be carried.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Knoxville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, " said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Approximately six to 10 jobs will be made available. Following the opening of the new store, the corporate chain will donate 100 new books to nearby elementary schools due to their partnership with the Kellogg Company.

Interested candidates can apply for jobs on the DG careers website.

