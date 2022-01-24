New playgrounds to be installed in three Knoxville parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three new playgrounds will be installed in parks around the city just in time for spring, city officials announced Monday.

With an investment of $530,898 to upgrade equipment, the city’s goal is to enhance the play experience for kids in East Knoxville, North Knoxville and Fountain City. The parks receiving upgrades include Skyline Park, Inskip Park and Fountain City Park.

“We appreciate the patience of families as we switch out the play structures at these parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely. “We think the families who love our parks will really enjoy these state-of-the-art new play structures.”

“We scheduled the installations in winter when the playgrounds are used less to reduce the impact of the short-term inconvenience. The good news is that one of the playgrounds will be back open in February, with the other two reopening in April.”

The work officially began in Fountain City Park on Jan. 24, with the old play structure removed. It is expected to reopen in early April.

Installation at Skyline Park is expected to begin in early February and be completed before March.

A concrete pad will be poured over the next few weeks at Inskip Park. It will reopen after the surfacing and equipment are installed near the end of April, the city of Knoxville announced.

All parks will remain open during the ongoing work on the playgrounds. After the three parks have been completed, Paul Hogue Park is expected to receive a new toddler playground, a news release stated.

