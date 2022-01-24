Nicest day of the week, ahead of two cold fronts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is our “pick of the week”, with the best look and feel, due to a couple of cold front moving in this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a few extra clouds. We also have some patchy fog developing, and a light breeze keeps frost patchy. We’re dropping to 26 degrees to start your day.

Monday is our warmest day in awhile and all week, as we top out around 50 degrees. That’s just above average, but to get there we do have more wind. There is a southwesterly breeze between 5 and 15 mph today, and occasionally gusts around 25 mph. It’s a mostly sunny day, with some extra clouds at times.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, with spotty drizzle to flurries developing in the morning, when we drop to around 33 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly cloudy and cooler, as our next cold front arrives. This one is weak in terms of moisture, but still brings us a big cool down by Wednesday. Tuesday’s high will be around 44 degrees, but feel about 5 degrees colder all day from the chilly wind. We could see a few flurries Tuesday morning, with spotty afternoon drizzle to snow showers in the higher elevations, then spotty snowfall continues Tuesday night. The best chance for those light snow showers is along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and in the Smoky Mountains.

Wednesday gets back to sunshine, but only warms to around 37 degrees.

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us a better coverage for rain to snow showers. Highs drop back into the 30s Friday and Saturday.

