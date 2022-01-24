Over $100 million in grants now available to organizations that assist Tenn. families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is now investing in solutions to help families overcome economic, social and developmental vulnerabilities in the state, the department announced Monday.

Applications are now being accepted for Families First Community Grants, which will be made available to public and private organizations that can demonstrate solutions focused on families to assist Tennesseans to move beyond vulnerabilities towards a “path to self-sufficiency.”

A news release said that the grants make up approximately $122 million in funding available.

The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act passed in May 2021 created the Families First Community Grant Program. This application cycle will serve as the second grant phase of the initiative to provide short-term grants to smaller community organizations that share TDHS’s vision of helping low-income families. The department said it also believes that vulnerable families should be served in ways that grow them beyond basic survival, free them from public support dependence and motivate them to create their future.

“We’re here to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of our community,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “For far too long, government programs have focused on outputs rather than the outcomes of the lives of those served. We aim to change the way vulnerable Tennesseans are served by partnering with public and private organizations who recognize public support should be a mile marker in a life’s journey, not a destination unto itself.”

Neighborhood-based organizations that can implement programs to address unique problems of low-income families in their communities and also fosters at a minimum of one TANF goal are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted online until 6:00 p.m. on February 4, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.