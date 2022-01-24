Advertisement

Over $100 million in grants now available to organizations that assist Tenn. families

Applications are now being accepted for Families First Community Grants.
The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act passed in May of 2021...
The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act passed in May of 2021 created the Families First Community Grants.(WLBT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is now investing in solutions to help families overcome economic, social and developmental vulnerabilities in the state, the department announced Monday.

Applications are now being accepted for Families First Community Grants, which will be made available to public and private organizations that can demonstrate solutions focused on families to assist Tennesseans to move beyond vulnerabilities towards a “path to self-sufficiency.”

A news release said that the grants make up approximately $122 million in funding available.

The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF) Opportunity Act passed in May 2021 created the Families First Community Grant Program. This application cycle will serve as the second grant phase of the initiative to provide short-term grants to smaller community organizations that share TDHS’s vision of helping low-income families. The department said it also believes that vulnerable families should be served in ways that grow them beyond basic survival, free them from public support dependence and motivate them to create their future.

“We’re here to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of our community,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “For far too long, government programs have focused on outputs rather than the outcomes of the lives of those served. We aim to change the way vulnerable Tennesseans are served by partnering with public and private organizations who recognize public support should be a mile marker in a life’s journey, not a destination unto itself.”

Neighborhood-based organizations that can implement programs to address unique problems of low-income families in their communities and also fosters at a minimum of one TANF goal are encouraged to apply. Applications can be submitted online until 6:00 p.m. on February 4, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Fountain City Park in North Knoxville
New playgrounds to be installed in three Knoxville parks
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville