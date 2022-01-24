Advertisement

Report: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault

Candus allegedly told dispatch officials that Don had hit her.
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Don Wells and Candus Bly(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Candus Wells reported Don Wells for domestic assault last week, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, officers dispatched to the Ben Hill Road residence that Summer Wells disappeared from last June in reference to a 911 call from Candus.

Candus allegedly told dispatch officials that Don had hit her on the call, the report stated. Dispatch reportedly advised responding officers that the call had disconnected one with arguing heard in the background.

Once on the scene, Candus stated that Don grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall two to three hours before calling 911. She also said she thought her thumb was broken after hitting it on the washing machine during the incident, the report stated.

Candus told officers that she was afraid of her husband, officials said.

Once officers spoke with Don, he said they had been arguing, but he denied ever touching Candus. Officers noted that both parents admitted to having been drinking, and Candus did not seem to fear Don in the presence of law enforcement.

It was also noted that Candus reportedly used her left thumb to put her shoes on and again to flick her cigarette, the report stated.

She agreed to stay with her mother in the camper beside their Hawkins County home; therefore, she went inside of the house to get some of her things.

“She [Candus] spoke with Don once again without any fear and acting like she was not afraid of him at this time,” police officials stated on the report.

Markings were not observed on Candus’ neck nor bruising or swelling on her thumb, according to the report. Hawkins County EMS Med 5 on the scene said her thumb appeared to be stubbed.

Police officials referred both parties to private prosecution and order of protection with the primary aggressor unknown.

The daughter of Candus and Don, Summer Wells, the 5-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert has captured the attention of thousands across the nation. A timeline of her disappearance can be found here.

