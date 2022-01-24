Advertisement

Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say

Patrol deputy Savanna Puckett had been with the sheriff’s department for four years.
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on her and found it engulfed in flames.(Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year-old patrol deputy on Sunday, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call around 5 p.m. Sunday. A deputy went to her house to check on her and found it engulfed in flames, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett who was found shot and her home...

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 23, 2022

“The Deputy attempted to make entry into the home; however, was unable due to the extent of the fire,” officials with the department said. “The Fire Department arrived and made entry into the residence where they found Deputy Puckett shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s department for four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night.
Body found in rubble of house fire, KPD and KFD investigating
Jewish Tennessee couple sues Tenn. Dept. of Child Services for discrimination
Jewish Tennessee couple sues Tenn. Dept. of Child Services for discrimination
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Sunshine and mild temperatures Monday
Sunny and seasonable Monday ahead of our next cold front
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley