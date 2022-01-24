Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year-old patrol deputy on Sunday, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.

Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call around 5 p.m. Sunday. A deputy went to her house to check on her and found it engulfed in flames, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett who was found shot and her home... Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 23, 2022

“The Deputy attempted to make entry into the home; however, was unable due to the extent of the fire,” officials with the department said. “The Fire Department arrived and made entry into the residence where they found Deputy Puckett shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s department for four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

