TBI, SWAT on scene of investigation in Rutherford Co.

Smyrna Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Odom Court for their “safety and the safety of personnel.”
There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department, were working to execute a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation in Rutherford County Monday morning.

Police officials said they were in the midst of an “active response” on Odom Court. They advised drivers to avoid the area for their “safety and the safety of personnel.”

SWAT is on the scene as well, according to WVLT sister station WSMV.

This story is developing.

