Vols, Lady Vols move up in latest AP Top-25

Women are now 4th in the country while men move back into the Top-20 at #18
Vols and Lady Vols Power-T logos(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols improved to 18-1 overall and 7-0 in SEC playing following Sunday’s victory at Georgia. As a result of the win, Tennessee has moved up one spot to #4 in the latest Women’s Associated Press top-25 Poll. The Lady Vols come in behind South Carolina, Stanford and NC. State. Down two spots this week, Louisville rounds out the top five. The Lady Vols play at unranked Auburn Thursday night.

Following wins at Vandy and a convincing victory over LSU at home on Saturday, the UT men have jumped back into the Top-20. The Vols are up six spots to #18 this week. Tennessee comes in one spot ahead of the afore mentioned Bayou Bengals, who fall six spots in this week’s poll. Since the loss at Kentucky, the Vols have refocused themselves on the defensive end holding the Tigers to just 50 points at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Another move which has paid off so far for the Big Orange has been moving Super Senior John Fulkerson out of the starting lineup. Fulky says the move caught him by surprise a bit, but it’s one he accepts and says needed to take place. In fact, he says his teammates going hard early helps give him a little advantage, “I tell them to go as hard as they can so that makes the opponent go as hard as they can so when I come in I’m fresh and they’re tired.”

By the way, Fulkerson and the Vols could be welcoming in the top team in the nation to TBA in late February. Auburn has achieved a #1 ranking for the first time in school history. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers switched places with Gonzaga in this week’s Top-25. Arizona, whose only loss is to Tennessee is third followed by Baylor and Kansas.

