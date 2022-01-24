Advertisement

‘We have run out of teachers’ | Austin-East virtual learning waiver reveals school challenges

The waiver stated that Austin-East was granted to learn virtually through the week of Jan. 24 due to the significant impact of illness.
Alumni stepping up to support Austin-East students after violent incident
Alumni stepping up to support Austin-East students after violent incident(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remote learning waiver that Austin-East Magnet High School submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education due to illness and staffing challenges highlights school officials’ challenges.

The waiver stated that Austin-East was granted to learn virtually through the week of Jan. 24 due to the significant impact of illness in the last few weeks. After closing from Jan. 18-21, the school system said that staff absences related to illness were projected to continue in high quantity, which has been a point of struggle in the last couple of weeks.

“With 20-30% of staff absent and low sub-fill rates, it creates a hardship on teachers and administration to provide class coverage, maintain effective sanitation protocols, and to provide quality and effective instruction,” the waiver stated.

At the time of the waiver filing, the projected staff absences from Jan. 24-28 were 67 in total staff, 20 total staff projected out, 17 unfilled vacancies with one to three substitutes projected to assist if not sick.

According to the filing, the high school averaged 19-25 staff absences a day with only one to three substitutes to fill in. Four regular education positions and two sped positions that require permanent coverage by staff and subs are also currently vacant. Due to the absences, the school said they covered as many as possible by combining multiple classes in the auditorium and gym, but they struggled to continue.

“We have run out of teachers who can cover classes,” the waiver reads. “Administrators and support staff are covering classes, managing cafeteria during lunch and handling discipline and support as needed.”

Outside of staff issues, the school has also faced significant student absences.

Out of 674 enrolled students, an average of 150 were reported absent daily. According to officials, those numbers were trending up.

“We are diligent about keeping accurate student attendance; however, with so many staff out, the possibility for error increases,” the waiver stated. “Just when we think that we might be recovering, additional staff and/or family members get sick impacting and extending dates of return.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Feeling colder Tuesday
Feeling colder Tuesday with spotty snow showers for some
Escaped Fentress Co. inmate, Charles Kennedy
Escaped Fentress County inmate found dead in Mexico