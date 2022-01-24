Advertisement

Winter weather affecting already slow rebuilding process following tornadoes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in parts of south-central Kentucky impacted by the December tornadoes still have a lot of work to do. The winter weather is making it a slow process, but still, there’s already been progress made.

Nevin Price has damage and destruction all around him.

“Tore up the house, and the house down here, it wiped it off the foundation,” said Price, a Taylor County resident.

His house, minus the roof, was spared but most of his neighbors have only a foundation left.

“We were really blessed, we were really lucky. Good Lord looking over us, all the way. Had to be no other way to describe that one,” Price said.

All around him there’s the sights and sounds of cleaning up and rebuilding. And all of it is taking place as the weather is not being very cooperative.

“It’s raining tomorrow then it’s three degrees the next day. All of our equipment runs on hydraulics, so everything has to warm up. Everything wants to break in this weather,” said Dustin Begley, who is still cleaning up from the tornadoes.

Price has barns and sheds to rebuild, he put a new roof on his house, and hundreds of yards of fencing needed fixing up. He says it’s a challenge to replace some things he lost.

“Yes, we are on a waiting list for windows and supplies period. Building supplies,” Price said.

But he says everyone in his community is going to come back stronger.

People tell us they believe it will take at least a year to rebuild what was lost in Taylor County.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks wind chills.
Cold clouds and spotty drizzle to flurries moving in today
An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12,...
Tornado unemployment aid available in 12 Tennessee counties
Image License: Austrini / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0
Tennessee’s needed infrastructure improvements total to nearly $62 billion
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
East Tennessee schools must submit virtual learning applications to the state
East Tennessee schools must submit applications to the state for virtual learning