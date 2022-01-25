Teens tied up at gunpoint during burglary, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

WALLAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged after authorities say they robbed a home and tied two teens up at gunpoint, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly responded to 328 Winchester Drive in Walland on Jan. 4 to the report of an invasion. Once on the scene, a minor said that someone had broken into their home, tied them up in the bathroom then ransacked the house of electronics, clothes and equipment.

Two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, stated they heard a loud banging on the window around 6:45 p.m. Once one went to investigate it outside, he was confronted and chased by a man with a handgun wearing blue jeans, a camo hoodie and a black face covering, the report stated.

Once inside, the teen told officers that he tried to run to the front door, but the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Michael Murrell, was able to grab him, put a gun to his head and direct both teens to the bathroom. The report stated that deputies saw indentions and redness on both wrists, consistent with their hands being bound.

One of the boys was able to free his hands and waited almost an hour after last hearing the suspect in the house to exit the bathroom and run to the neighbors for help.

Murrell was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking & entering and weapon law offenses. A 17-year-old boy was also charged in the incident. Deputies learned while speaking with the guardian that Murrell had lived at the residence for a short time until Nov. 2021.

The teens said they believed the suspect in the house was Murrell based on his voice, body stature and clothing, notably the hoodie they recognized.

