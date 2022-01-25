Cold air filters in Wednesday with lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air filters in Wednesday, temperatures rebound Thursday, and then a stronger cold front brings a better chance for rain/snow to end the week with cold temperatures again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures look to get much colder tonight as that cold front pushes through the region. We’ll see some mostly to partly cloudy skies with a low around 24 degrees. A few flurries are possible overnight.

Everyone will get in on the sunshine Wednesday, but highs only get to about 39 degrees. We’ll drop into the lower 20s by Thursday morning with some spots even dropping into the teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday afternoon rebounds nicely to 47 degrees with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Some warmer air moves in that afternoon ahead of the next cold system.

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us better coverage for rain to some snow showers. As of now, snow will likely only accumulate in the higher elevations, but we all share the colder air with highs back in the 30s Friday. As of now, we’ll have some rain to snow showers Friday, but a change to more light to moderate snow shower Friday night through Saturday morning. Saturday starts out in the teens and doesn’t break above freezing!

Snowfall potential Friday to Saturday (WVLT)

We do look to dry out and warm up as we head into the first few days of February!

