Cold clouds and spotty drizzle to flurries moving in today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings down temperatures, but has limited moisture for today, so wind chills are the bigger impact. We’re tracking a bigger system for Friday, with some rain to snow showers and another drop in temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with spotty drizzle to flurries developing, as we drop to around 35 degrees.

The cold breeze does make it feel colder throughout the day today. We have a Northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph at times.

It’s staying mostly cloudy and cooler today, as our next cold front arrives. This one is weak in terms of moisture, but still brings us a big cool down by Wednesday. Tuesday’s high will be around 44 degrees, but it’ll feel about 5 degrees colder all day. We only have spotty drizzle developing today, to snow showers in the higher elevations, then spotty light snowfall continues tonight. The best chance for those light snow showers is along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and in the Smoky Mountains.

Tonight is mostly cloudy to start, but becoming partly cloudy with a low around 24 degrees and a few morning flurries.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday we get back to sunny skies, but it only warms to around 37 degrees.

We’ll start out in the teens Thursday morning, but the afternoon rebounds nicely to 47 degrees with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy view. Some warmer air moves in that afternoon ahead of the next cold system.

Tracking some light to moderate snow showers Friday. (WVLT)

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us better coverage for rain to snow showers. As of now, snow will likely only accumulate in the higher elevations, but we all share the colder air with highs back in the 30s Friday. Saturday starts out in the teens and doesn’t break above freezing!

We do look to dry out and warm up as we head into the first few days of February!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.