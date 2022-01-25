Advertisement

East Tennessee schools must submit applications to the state for virtual learning

Austin-East is the only school in Knox Co. approved for virtual learning this week.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Austin-East along with four other East Tennessee schools submitted applications to the state and were approved for virtual learning this week. Applications are completed by the county school district and submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education.

In Knox Co. School’s application, the only school that applied was Austin-East. In the application, Austin-East cited that they projected to have 30% of their staff out this week. They also projected having 20 total staff out due to COVID-19 and only one to three substitutes to fill in for them. The state approved their application and granted the school a week of virtual learning.

The Tennessee Department of Education said since Aug. 27, it’s received 133 virtual learning applications. It’s approved 124, denied two, one was partially approved and six were deemed ineligible.

According to the two denied reports, the state determined the school had enough teachers to work in person rather than sending the school to remote learning.

If a school wants to re-apply for virtual learning, they’ll have to resubmit a waiver to the state each week.

