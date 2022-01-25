Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for two East Tennessee teens

Ashlen McGriff, 15, and Logan Bright, 14, were last seen Tuesday.
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two teens out of Washington County.

Ashlen McGriff, 15, and Logan Bright, 14, were last seen Tuesday. TBI officials said they might be headed to Florida in a 2007 white Chevrolet Equinox with TN tag #J57-71E.

Logan has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black and white hooded Nike jacket and white tennis shoes.

Ashley has brown hair, brown eyes, stands five feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey jacket.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Kingsport Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. If you see Ashlen, Logan or the vehicle, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

