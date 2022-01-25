Higher food prices impact Anderson Co. Schools | Could relief help?

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools staff has spent about $150,000 more on food this year than it did last year, the most it’s ever spent.

“Most things [food costs] have increased anywhere from seven to 45%,” said Margaret Burrell, the Nutrition Director for Anderson County Schools.

About $125,000 from the USDA will go to the school system for school lunches.

It doesn’t mean the kids will get healthier options, just helping make up for the extra costs.

“You know the relief is late in coming,” said Burrell. “We so wished it would allow us to purchase supplies and paper goods and that’s what we’re really struggling with.”

The funds will be distributed in February or March. The state Department of Education hasn’t clarified if the money has to be spent, or just budgeted, by June.

It’s not just Anderson County, but 197 school systems in East Tennessee that will get the federal funding.

