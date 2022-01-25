Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks wind chills.
Weak system brings arctic air in by tomorrow
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
A California couple who met at an evacuation center is engaged!
California couple engaged after meeting at an evacuation center