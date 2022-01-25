Advertisement

Knoxville organization provides free tax preparations

The IRS started accepting income tax returns on Monday.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It’s officially tax season. The IRS started accepting income tax returns on Monday.

Terry Reed, a Financial Literacy Manager with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) told WVLT News that people with low to moderate annual income can get their taxes done for free at the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC).

Reed said aside from having your proper identification, W-2′s, and 1099 forms, there are a few other things you must bring in order to have your taxes done for free with VITA.

“To use the VITA site, you have to have your social security card, and you have to have every one of those for every person’s name who will show on the tax return,” shared Reed.

This year there is a new form that parents will have to bring while filing; it’s a letter from the IRS known as letter 6419.

It’s for those who received any advance child tax credit last year which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5-years-old, and $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

Reed said if you are expecting money back, you should receive your direct deposit refunds within 2-3 weeks unless there is an error made while filing.

“Now if there’s any kind of problem with the tax return then all bets are off, because if a human has to touch that tax return instead of it being totally processed electronically, with the shortage of staff at the IRS that can be a long-drawn-out process,” said Reed.

Reed said employers have until the end of January to send out W-2 forms.

WVLT News checked with USPS to see if they were expecting any delays on the tax forms being mailed, a spokesperson with USPS said they do not expect any delays regarding businesses mailing out their W-2 forms.

Tax preparations through VITA/CAC are done by appointment only. You can set up an appointment by calling 865-244-3086.

The due date for taxes is April 18, except in Maine and Massachusetts.

