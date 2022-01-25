Knoxville Public Safety Complex goes overbudget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 shutdowns and supply chain issues are some of the main factors driving up the costs for the city of Knoxville’s new Public Safety Complex.

The project that is set to house the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, City Pension office and a small courthouse was estimated to cost around $46.5 million dollars.

City officials say due to the pandemic and supply chain issues--they are now having to pay roughly $20 million dollars more for increased material costs.

Although she isn’t working on the project, Dawn Steimer with Master Remodelers says as a contractor she’s seeing the cost in materials as well. Steimer says the rising costs in materials makes it hard to give customers a set price.

“It’s tough to give somebody a firm price, which is what we like to do. So we use allowances for things, so as they escalate unfortunately it’s hard to tell your client where you are gonna land though,” shared Steimer.

On Tuesday, a city council meeting was held at the Knoxville City County building were officials say the vote on the public safety complex does not represent new funding for the complex, because council approved the increased cost back in April 2021.

Tuesday’s vote is said to free up the money that has already been designated and budgeted.

The public safety complex is tentatively scheduled to be ready by late 2022.

