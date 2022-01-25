Advertisement

Muse Knoxville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The museum will offer free day passes to families that get the vaccine.
MUSE Knoxville
MUSE Knoxville(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s non-profit child museum, Muse Knoxville, will partner with the Knox County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to families on Jan. 31.

The clinic will offer both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those eligible to receive them. Muse will also offer Pfizer boosters to those eligible.

As an added bonus, Muse Knoxville will also offer families that get the vaccine a free day pass to the museum for Jan. 31.

Those interested in getting a vaccine can stop by between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Wednesday
Cold air filters in Wednesday with lots of sunshine
Former Powell High and NFL tight end
Powell Native Lee Smith Back Home to Stay
Organic farm experts recommend sampling soil before you start gardening.
How can you improve your garden this spring?
Ole Smoky Distillery is once again the most visited distillery in the world.
Ole Smoky Distilleries most visited in the world with over 5.7M guests in 2021
Start with $15 nutrient test with UT Institute of Agriculture, attend free organic workshop in...
Garden Prep