Muse Knoxville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s non-profit child museum, Muse Knoxville, will partner with the Knox County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines to families on Jan. 31.

The clinic will offer both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those eligible to receive them. Muse will also offer Pfizer boosters to those eligible.

As an added bonus, Muse Knoxville will also offer families that get the vaccine a free day pass to the museum for Jan. 31.

Those interested in getting a vaccine can stop by between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

