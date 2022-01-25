Neighbors file appeal to stop shooting range in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors who live off of Dunlap Drive have filed an appeal to stop a shooting range in East Knox County. According to the appeal, the county claims to not have the authority to regulate the shooting range, while the appeal said they should be responsible based on different zoning code.

There will be a public hearing in the City-County Building at 1:30 pm. on Wednesday regarding the appeal.

Neighbor Suzanne Molley said she is afraid her horses could spook while she is riding, putting her at risk.

“We don’t know when the shots are going to be fired. We don’t know what the schedule is. There are certain noises you know you’re going to hear- equipment, occasionally people shooting, dogs barking, but what we didn’t expect to encounter is rapid-gunfire and lots of it,” said Molley.

We reached out to the owner of the property, but did not hear back. Both parties will have time to speak before the board makes their decision.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.