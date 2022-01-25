Advertisement

Neighbors file appeal to stop shooting range in East Knox County

According to the appeal, the county claims to not have the authority to regulate the shooting range.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors who live off of Dunlap Drive have filed an appeal to stop a shooting range in East Knox County. According to the appeal, the county claims to not have the authority to regulate the shooting range, while the appeal said they should be responsible based on different zoning code.

There will be a public hearing in the City-County Building at 1:30 pm. on Wednesday regarding the appeal.

Neighbor Suzanne Molley said she is afraid her horses could spook while she is riding, putting her at risk.

“We don’t know when the shots are going to be fired. We don’t know what the schedule is. There are certain noises you know you’re going to hear- equipment, occasionally people shooting, dogs barking, but what we didn’t expect to encounter is rapid-gunfire and lots of it,” said Molley.

We reached out to the owner of the property, but did not hear back. Both parties will have time to speak before the board makes their decision.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Wednesday
Cold air filters in Wednesday with lots of sunshine
The city says the $20 million dollar increase is due to COVID-19 shutdowns and supply chain...
Knoxville Public Safety Complex goes overbudget
Police sirens
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
School lunch
Higher food prices impact Anderson Co. Schools | Could relief help?