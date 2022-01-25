Advertisement

Officials find more than 1,200 fake IDs in shipment from Hong Kong, mostly for college students

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207...
When U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Indianapolis discovered more than 1,200 counterfeit state driver’s licenses in three shipments that were arriving from Hong Kong.

Officials said the fake IDs were for more than 20 different states, and most were for college-age students.

The contents of the packages were described as “Game Card” with a value of $20. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the shipments, they found 1,207 counterfeit licenses.

“Counterfeit drivers licenses have historically been used by those under 21 years of age for the illegal consumption of alcohol, but fake IDs have also been used in criminal enterprises, such as identity theft cases and immigration fraud,” Chief CBP Officer Tim Hubbard said in a statement.

One shipment of fake IDs was heading to an address in Chicago and the other two were heading to addresses in New York.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Wednesday
Cold air filters in Wednesday with lots of sunshine
The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19,...
Coast Guard searching for 39 missing people off Florida
Former Powell High and NFL tight end
Powell Native Lee Smith Back Home to Stay
Organic farm experts recommend sampling soil before you start gardening.
How can you improve your garden this spring?
Ole Smoky Distillery is once again the most visited distillery in the world.
Ole Smoky Distilleries most visited in the world with over 5.7M guests in 2021