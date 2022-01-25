Powell Native Lee Smith Back Home to Stay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playing in the National Football League, it’s as good as it gets for for a young man who dreams of being the best he can be. That’s a great way to descibe former Powell High, marshall University and NFL great Lee Smith. But as all good things come to an end so has the playing career of this talented tight end, who on Tuesday afternoon, announed his retirement from Pro Football telling WVLT Sports, ”As much as I love the game of football and have enjoyed this ride for the last 11 years, it’s the best job in the world, it’s everything I thought it would be when I was a little kid, it’s been just so humbling and awesome to do it as long as I did. I’m not sure why they kept me around, but I’m sure glad they did.”

After 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bills, Raiders and most recently the Atlanta Falcons, Powell’s own Lee Smith is putting away the football pads. That career has led Lee back home to the Powell community where he’s ready to begin the next and maybe most rewarding aspect of his life journey, ”You know, football’s blessed me more than I ever dreamed of. It all started in a little town here in East Tennessee and now I’m right back here and ready to do something really cool for this community.”

Smith fought some tough battles on the gridiron each Sunday. He’s also had to overcome some personal challenges along the way. Those challenges are why he plans to make a difference for kids here in Knoxville, kids who might be experiencing some of the same things, and he plans to do so through his new Triple F Elite Traininging facility.

Rendering of new Elite Sports Training Facility coming to Knoxville (Rick Russo)

The goal is for it to be a place where Faith and Family will come first, ”That was kind of the non negotiable piece. I don’t really care where we are as a country, the Faith is gonna be the foundation of this place,” said Smith also says, ”It’s a deal where I want these kids to know, it’s OK to make mistakes.”

All the training and this new life journey for Lee will begin later this summer here in Knoxville. If you are interested in joining you can contact Lee and his staff at the site below.

