Powell trench collapse crews honored at Knox County Commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Eleven days after a trench collapsed in Powell and trapped two people, the crews that helped free those trapped were honored.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs took to the podium in front of the Knox County Commission Monday night to recognize the hard work that came from the more than 80 crew members on Jan. 13.

Rural Metro Fire’s Luke Faust remembered the tense moments inside the trench while trying to free the two men.

“We start out with small shovels and once we get close to the victims, we are literally taking our hand and scooping it away from the victims,” said Faust.

RFD’s Brian Stout is a part of a team that helps train people in trench collapses. He said that after more than 100 hours of training, it paid off in the most crucial of moments.

“It felt really good to bring all the pieces together especially for some of the newer people we had it was some of their first trench calls,” said Stout.

For some of these crew members, getting recognition isn’t what they do they job for, but it was a nice gesture.

“We don’t get a lot of recognition. It’s our job, it’s what we do day in and day out. It’s second nature to us, this is my twelfth or thirteenth year being a fireman it felt nice to have Mayor Jacobs come down and give us a thank you,” said Faust.

Along with first responders, businesses like Chick-fil-A, Lowes, Ace Hardware, and Marco’s Pizza were recognized for their contributions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.