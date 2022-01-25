Renaissance Terrace’s closure creating challenges for some low-income families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Renaissance Terrace Living Facility announced it’s closing in April, the news sent nearly 50 families on a race to find their loved ones a new home. CEO Tim Howell told WVLT News Monday, most residents have found placement, while nine others are facing some challenges.

Laura Towe was one of those people still unsure where her aging mother would go.

“Her first question was: ‘what’s going to happen to me,’” Towe said. “I kind of gotten back to being a daughter instead of a care giver. It’s kind of given me a relaxation knowing that she’s being taken care of.”

Towe said her mother just moved to the facility a few months ago with the help of the state’s CHOICES program, which allows low-income families to choose where a loved one will be given care.

Howell said that same program isn’t dishing out enough money to keep the non-profit open. CHOICES only reimburses the facility $1,300 every month per person.

Like Renaissance Terrace, which is a non-profit, Towe depends on the program. However, not all East Tennessee facilities accept the aid. She said the state is offering to pay nearly triple for only eight hours a day of at- home care. The offer has left her being the one with questions.

“Why is the reimbursement rate so much more for less care than what my mother is getting at a living facility,” Towe said.

Howell told WVLT News that he has the same question since that is money he could use to keep the facility open, given the chance. Additionally, he asked the state for an increased rate.

“Taxpayers are going to be footing that bill. If that’s the option that she goes, they’re going to be paying that $5,000 and something a month for her to go home and not get the same level of care that she would be getting at our facility,” Howell said.

A representative with TennCare recently told Towe and Howell that the program expects to increase rates come July.

WVLT News reached out to TennCare to learn why there could be a significant difference in reimbursement fees. As of Monday evening, they did not respond.

