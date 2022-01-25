Advertisement

Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’

Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.(NASA | NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas was solid ice.

NASA researchers have taken a closer look at the oscillation in its rotation and now think there may be an ocean buried under the moon’s icy surface.

It would be in good company with other moons containing underground oceans, including two of Saturn’s other 82 moons and one of Jupiter’s.

Even though Mimas’ ocean is encased in ice, scientists say it still might support life.

Because of the large 80-mile wide crater on its frozen surface, Mimas is best known for its resemblance to the Death Star in the “Star Wars” movies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County

Latest News

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
The person was identified as 46-year-old Donald DeShazo of Detroit, Michigan.
KPD, KFD investigating homicide after body found in house fire
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over