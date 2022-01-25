Smokey the dog places second in Mascot National Championship Finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s mascot has been named the number two ranked mascot in the nation, according to a post on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Smokey, the dog, placed second in the final round of the UCA 1A Division College Mascot National Championship.

Following the semifinals, where the famous dog placed first, the top ten moved on to the final round, which featured a 90-second skit before a live audience.

“Our mascot team put in an incredible amount of work this year to bring the best possible experience to fans at all of our games, community service outreaches and campus events,” mascot coach Rodney Arnold said. “We began practicing and planning in May. The team’s countless hours of investment to be the best they could be for the fans they entertain was evident in our video entry.”

The last time Smokey won the national title was in 2008 and this was the first year since 2008 that the dog placed first in the semifinals. Although short the first place title, congratulations are in order.

“Proud to be coming home from UCA Nationals as your #2 ranked mascot in the nation!” Smokey posted on Twitter. “Thank you Big Orange Nation for your love and support!”

