TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy

Smyrna Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Odom Court for their “safety and the safety of personnel,” during a standoff to serve warrants on the man.
By Paige Hill and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, TN (WVLT) – One man was arrested and charged Monday for the death of a Robertson County deputy who was found shot in her home over the weekend, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI, SWAT On Scene Of Investigation In Rutherford Co.

Multiple agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department, were working to execute a search warrant in connection to an ongoing investigation in Rutherford County Monday morning. https://bit.ly/3rPjVot

Posted by WVLT on Monday, January 24, 2022

Officials stated that multiple agencies, including the TBI and the Smyrna Police Department, served a search warrant that led to the arrest of 27-year-old James Jackson Conn.

Police officials initially said they were in the midst of an “active response” on Odom Court and advised drivers to avoid the area for their “safety and the safety of personnel.” The situation has since been resolved, the TBI said.

Conn was charged with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson. As of Monday night, he was booked into the Robertson County Jail and being held without bond, according to officials with the TBI.

After Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, missed a shift, another deputy went to her house to find it engulfed in flames and her shot inside the home on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had been with the sheriff’s department for four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

This is a developing story.

