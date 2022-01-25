TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in Dandridge Tuesday evening, according to Leslie Earhart with the TBI.

Not much information has been released on the incident, but TBI officials were able to confirm that the shooting happened on the 1700 block of David Swann Drive.

This is a developing story.

