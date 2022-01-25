Tennessee comedian Nate Bargatze announces Knoxville stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee native and comedian Nate Bargatze announced a Knoxville stop for his new tour, called “The Raincheck Tour,” Tuesday. The tour follows his 2020 “One Night Only” tour, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bargatze, who is from Old Hickory, Tennessee, starred in his Netflix special The Tennessee Kid and has had multiple appearances on late night shows.

Bargatze added several shows to his tour. Knoxville’s show is scheduled for April 1, 2022 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

