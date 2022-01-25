Tennessee’s needed infrastructure improvements total to nearly $62 billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s Senate Finance Committee is set to hear a presentation on the future of infrastructure across the state.

The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, also known as TACIR, will be giving an update on the state’s biggest infrastructure needs for the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

RELATED | The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill

TACIR took inventory in a report that shows infrastructure needs between 2020 and 2025.

The biggest needs are transportation, post-secondary education and school renovations and health and welfare.

TACIR estimates the total costs for all infrastructure improvements is nearly $62 billion. That’s over $3 billion more than costs in 2019.

Tennessee is set to receive $7 billion from President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. How that investment is used will likely come up in Tuesday’s senate finance committee meeting.

The inventory report shows that public infrastructure for transportation and utilities account for 84% of that increase in costs.

Under Biden’s investment, the state can expect to receive $630 million over the next five years to improve transportation options across the state.

More than 5% of Tennesseans live in areas with no broadband infrastructure. Tennessee will receive a minimum of $100 million to improve broadband infrastructure. Tennessee will also receive $3.5 billion for weatherization which will improve energy costs.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.