Advertisement

Tornado unemployment aid available in 12 Tennessee counties

For people whose jobs were impacted by last month’s tornadoes
An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12,...
An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee officials say people in 12 counties whose jobs were impacted by tornadoes last month can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the Federal Emergency Management Agency made the aid available through a major disaster declaration for the tornado-producing storms on Dec. 10 and 11.

The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

The payments usually extend for up to 26 weeks, beginning with the first week following the date the disaster began. Applicants can visit a local American Job Center or go online to https://www.jobs4tn.gov/.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
A man is recovering after being in a dangerous a-t-v accident last night in Knox County.
Man rescued after ATV accident in Knox County
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks wind chills.
Cold clouds and spotty drizzle to flurries moving in today
East Tennessee schools must submit virtual learning applications to the state
East Tennessee schools must submit applications to the state for virtual learning
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee
Knoxville organization provides free tax preparations
CEO Tim Howell told WVLT News Monday, most residents have found placement, while nine others...
Renaissance Terrace’s closure creating challenges for some low-income families