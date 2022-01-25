Tornado unemployment aid available in 12 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee officials say people in 12 counties whose jobs were impacted by tornadoes last month can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development says the Federal Emergency Management Agency made the aid available through a major disaster declaration for the tornado-producing storms on Dec. 10 and 11.

The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.

The payments usually extend for up to 26 weeks, beginning with the first week following the date the disaster began. Applicants can visit a local American Job Center or go online to https://www.jobs4tn.gov/.

