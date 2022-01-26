Advertisement

Car crash cuts power to thousands in Roane and Meigs Co.

A crash on Highway 58 caused thousands to lose power on Wednesday.
Thousands are without power following a car crash in Roane Co.
Thousands are without power following a car crash in Roane Co.(Roane Co. EMS)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 2,000 customers are without power after a car crash on Hwy. 58 N., according to officials with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative.

The crash happened between Gordon Hollow Rd. and Cade Rd. on Hwy. 58, according to the Roane Co. Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.

A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s Facebook said a double circuit pole broke and repairs are expected to take six to eight hours.

“Our crews are carefully working to get electricity restored,” the post stated. “Thank you for your patience.”

Officials warned to take an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Officials identify man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
Michael Murrell, 35.
Teens tied up at gunpoint during burglary, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Few more clouds Thursday
Mild Thursday ahead of our next cold front arriving Friday
DA releases incident report of KPD in-custody death
No charges will come to any officers following Robert Bailey’s in-custody death.
DA releases incident report of KPD in-custody death
East Tennessee hospitals release statement urging people to fight COVID-19