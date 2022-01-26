Car crash cuts power to thousands in Roane and Meigs Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 2,000 customers are without power after a car crash on Hwy. 58 N., according to officials with the Volunteer Energy Cooperative.

The crash happened between Gordon Hollow Rd. and Cade Rd. on Hwy. 58, according to the Roane Co. Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security.

A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s Facebook said a double circuit pole broke and repairs are expected to take six to eight hours.

“Our crews are carefully working to get electricity restored,” the post stated. “Thank you for your patience.”

Officials warned to take an alternate route.

