Clear but cold today, with one mild day before the next cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return of scattered rain to snow showers to end the week.
Your Forecast From WVLT
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold air settles in today, but if you liked the mild temperatures then you’ll enjoy the day for a rebound tomorrow, ahead of the next cold front. We’re tracking showers as they move in Friday, with rain to spotty snow, then a change to scattered snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is much colder, after a front finally moved through our area late Tuesday. This morning is partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. A few flurries are possible from the cold clouds.

We have a beautiful sunny day, but don’t let it trick you into thinking it feels better out. The cold wind from yesterday continues, but temperatures are colder. We’re topping out at 40 degrees, and it feels several degrees colder with a Northeasterly wind around 5 mph.

Tonight stays clear, and with little to no wind, cold air sinks in and frost spreads out. We’ll start Thursday around 21 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some warmer air makes it in Thursday afternoon, ahead of the next cold front. Thursday rebounds nicely to 47 degrees, with a mostly clear view early but increasing clouds.

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us better coverage for rain showers to some snow showers. We’re looking at a few midday rain to spotty snow showers to move in, then some rain to wintry mix showers in the Valley, while snow showers develop in the higher elevations. Then we’ll have scattered snow showers across our area Friday evening through the middle of the night, becoming spotty by Saturday morning. Friday warms to around 40 in the Valley, but drops to 19 by Saturday morning, and then Saturday only tops out at freezing.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

