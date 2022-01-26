Advertisement

Crews fight fire at vacant building near downtown Knoxville

No one was inside at the time of the fire.
(WGEM)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews responded to a building fire at 200 E. Blount Avenue early Wednesday morning. When crews got to the vacant building they found smoke coming from the 5th and 6th floors.

Firefighters found a small fire in one of the rooms on the 5th floor. They searched for people and did not find anyone inside.

The building is listed for sale. Investigators are looking for what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man dies in officer-involved shooting with Jefferson County, White Pine law enforcement
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
There is a heavy police presence in Smyrna on Monday morning.
TBI: Man charged with murder and arson in death of Robertson Co. deputy

Latest News

Your Forecast From WVLT
Clear but cold today, with one mild day before the next cold front
Maryville USPS workers struggle to get all deliveries done.
Maryville USPS workers struggling to get all deliveries done
TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Man dies in officer-involved shooting with Jefferson County, White Pine law enforcement
Maryville USPS workers struggling to get all deliveries done
Maryville USPS workers struggling to get all deliveries done