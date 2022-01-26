Crews fight fire at vacant building near downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews responded to a building fire at 200 E. Blount Avenue early Wednesday morning. When crews got to the vacant building they found smoke coming from the 5th and 6th floors.

Firefighters found a small fire in one of the rooms on the 5th floor. They searched for people and did not find anyone inside.

The building is listed for sale. Investigators are looking for what started the fire.

