Dolly Parton cake mix sells out in 5 minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cake mix kit inspired by Dolly Parton officially went up for sale Wednesday morning, selling out in less than five minutes. Dolly teamed up with Duncan Hines to make the baking kit, which sold for $40.00.

“I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise!” she said in her announcement on Twitter.

I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise! @RealDuncanHines and I are whipping up some Southern love with my limited-edition Baking Collection kits with my favorite flavors, Coconut and Banana Puddin’. Can’t wait for y’all to try it 🎂💛 https://t.co/501pI5i00O pic.twitter.com/yItlienGNy — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 26, 2022

The kit included mixes for two types of cake (banana and coconut), buttercream frosting and chocolate frosting. The kit is still up for sale, but customers will have to sign up for email notifications when Duncan Hines restocks.

