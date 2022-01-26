Advertisement

Dolly Parton cake mix sells out in 5 minutes

“I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise!” Dolly Parton said in her announcement on Twitter.
Duncan Hines partners with global superstar Dolly Parton on a new line of Southern-Style...
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cake mix kit inspired by Dolly Parton officially went up for sale Wednesday morning, selling out in less than five minutes. Dolly teamed up with Duncan Hines to make the baking kit, which sold for $40.00.

“I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise!” she said in her announcement on Twitter.

The kit included mixes for two types of cake (banana and coconut), buttercream frosting and chocolate frosting. The kit is still up for sale, but customers will have to sign up for email notifications when Duncan Hines restocks.

