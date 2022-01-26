Advertisement

Fun events for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

There are so many fun events happening around East Tennessee this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are so many fun events happening around East Tennessee this weekend!

Friday, January 28th:

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Thompson Boling Arena. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, you can see the Globetrotters signature ankle-breaking moves and rim-rattling dunks. Take the entire family for a fun and unforgettable night!

Country music star Cody Johnson is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but there are still plenty of resale tickets on Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 29th:

Another big country star is coming to Knoxville this weekend too! Reba McEntire is performing at Thompson Boling Area Saturday at 8 p.m.

Saturday morning at UT Gardens, you can participate in Run 4 Their Lives Knoxville 5K Run/Walk. The 5K raises awareness and funds to support Freedom 4/24 in the fight against human trafficking. The race begins at 10 a.m. You can register online until Friday night.

Sunday, January 30th:

If you are newly engaged and have no idea where to start when it comes to wedding planning, the Pink Bride Wedding Show can help you out! Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center, you can chat with the region’s most talented wedding professionals to help plan your special day. Tickets are $15.

