Knoxville police looking for missing 18-month-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a missing 18-month-old girl. Royalty Daniel was last seen on Jan. 22 at 402 Bear Creek Lane and was taken by her mother, Cheyenne Daniel, KPD officials said.

Royalty was recently removed from Cheyenne’s custody by the Department of Children’s Services, KPD officials said. Also, Royalty has a medical condition that requires regular treatments. Cheyenne Daniel has refused to answer calls or appear in court, officials said. It is believed that the two are travelling to Indiana in a white Ford Escape or black sedan.

Those with information are asked to call 911 immediately.

