Advertisement

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.

Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI responds to Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Officials identify man killed in Dandridge officer-involved shooting
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Police: Candus Wells reports Don Wells for assault
Ashlen McGriff and Logan Bright
Missing East Tennessee teens found in Florida
Dollar General
New Dollar General opens in Knoxville
Michael Murrell, 35.
Teens tied up at gunpoint during burglary, Blount County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew renews attempt to get Giuffre suit dismissed
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers
Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law...
Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery
WATCH: Police officer goes viral for dropping off Door Dash order after arresting delivery driver
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison