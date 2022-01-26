Mild Thursday ahead of our next cold front arriving Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures rebound a little bit Thursday before our next front moves in Friday bringing some rain to snow and cold air to start the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays clear, and with little to no wind, cold air sinks in and frost spreads out. We’ll start Thursday around 21 degrees.

We’ll get warmer Thursday afternoon with a high around 47 degrees. Clouds look to increase throughout the day. We will start out with mostly clear skies but see a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon and evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second cold front, and bigger impact, arrives Friday. This will bring us better coverage for rain showers to some snow showers. We’re looking at a few midday rain to spotty snow showers to move in, then some rain to wintry mix showers in the Valley, while snow showers develop in the higher elevations. Then we’ll have scattered snow showers across our area Friday evening through the middle of the night, becoming spotty by Saturday morning.

Snowfall potential Friday midday through Saturday morning. (WVLT)

Friday warms to around 40 in the Valley but drops to 19 by Saturday morning. Saturday tops out near freezing at 32 degrees and drops back into the teens Sunday morning.

Warmer air arrives next week with highs getting back into the 50s. Most of the week looks dry, but we are keeping an eye on a potential big rain maker later next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.