Special Night at the Farragut High Gym

Court dedicated in honor of longtime Admirals coach and AD Donald Dodgen
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special night at the Farragut High School Gym as the Girls and Boys basketball teams completed a sweep of rival Hardin Valley Academy with the young ladies winning 77-48 and the guys, 84-39.

Howver, the highlight of the evening was in between games. School principal Dr. John Bartlett and the Farragut family honored former and longtime basketball coach and current Athletics Director Donald Dodgen by dedicating the court in his honor.

The floor will eventually be named after the coach upon his retirement. Coach Dodgen has been a fixture at the high school for nearly three decades and absolutely bleeds Admiral blue. He says he loves coming to work and if Tuesday night was any indication, the students, parents and faculty love having him there as well. Congratulations coach Donald Dodgen!

