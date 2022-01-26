TBI issues Silver Alert for pair of Sullivan County seniors with medical conditions

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for two seniors out of Sullivan County Wednesday.

“Lana Jackson, age 75 and James Jackson, age 81, may be traveling in a 2015 blue Ford Escape with TN TAG 1DP-8886,” the announcement said. Both Lana and James Jackson have medical conditions that can make it hard for them to return home, TBI officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

