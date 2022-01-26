Tennessee launches state-wide campaign to hire more poll workers for 2022 election cycle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Tennessee officials have launched a new campaign aimed to recruit more poll workers for this year’s elections.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office said poll workers must be at least 16 or a registered voter if 18 or older.

Those interested in applying cannot be a candidate or close relative of one, or work for a municipal or county supervisor on the ballot. They also must be able to read and write in English.

Poll workers are paid for training, early voting and Election Day work. Additionally, they help count absentee votes.

The primary election is Aug. 4, and the general election is Nov. 8. Those interested in becoming a poll worker can apply on the state’s website.

